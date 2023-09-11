Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Få en enorm rabatt på Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra med inbyte

Gabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
If you’re in the market for a new camera phone, now is the perfect time to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, Samsung is offering a massive discount on this device, with a price drop of $980, bringing the total cost down to $399.99 from its original price of $1,379.99.

The discount is available through an enhanced trade-in credit program. By trading in your eligible device, you can receive up to $800 in trade-in credit, in addition to a storage upgrade worth $180. This deal not only makes the phone more affordable but also provides an opportunity to upgrade your device.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we found it to be a fast and responsive device with an incredible screen. The standout feature of this phone is its camera, which surpassed all other models in our tests. If an exceptional camera is a priority for you, this phone is definitely worth considering.

The amount of trade-in credit you receive will depend on the value of your trade-in device. Naturally, newer devices will result in higher trade-in values. However, given the excellent camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, any device you offer up for trade-in could be well worth it.

If you’re still skeptical, take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices and deals available. The discounted price, coupled with the superior camera capabilities of this device, makes it a compelling choice for anyone in need of a top-notch camera phone.

By Gabriel Botha

