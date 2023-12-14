SpaceX upplever förseningar i Falcon Heavy och Falcon 9 lanseringar

SpaceX has decided to postpone the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket due to the need for “systems checkouts.” The company had initially planned to launch the rocket on Sunday but had to delay it due to adverse weather conditions. They then scrubbed a Monday night attempt due to a “ground side issue.” The launch was rescheduled for Wednesday, but late Tuesday, SpaceX called off those plans as well.

The company stated, “We are standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon Heavy launch of USSF-52 to perform additional system checkouts. The payload remains healthy while teams work toward the next best launch opportunity. We’re also keeping an eye on the weather and will announce a new launch date once confirmed with the Range.”

The Falcon Heavy launch was set to carry the Space Force’s secretive mini shuttle, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, on its seventh trip to orbit. The X-37B has been on increasingly longer duration flights, with its previous mission spending nearly 909 days in space.

In addition to the Falcon Heavy delay, SpaceX has also postponed a Falcon 9 launch due to poor weather conditions. The Falcon 9 was scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 on a Starlink mission. No new launch date has been announced for this mission.

Once launched, both the Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 rockets will contribute to the record-breaking number of launches from the Space Coast this year. Out of the 70 launches planned for this year, all but four have been carried out by SpaceX.

It is worth noting that United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX’s competitor, had also planned to launch its new Vulcan Centaur rocket before the end of the year. However, the wet dress rehearsal of the rocket experienced delays, and ULA is now looking at a possible launch window that opens on January 8, 2024.

Despite the delays, SpaceX and ULA remain dedicated to their ambitious launch schedules and are working diligently to ensure successful missions and ultimately contribute to the advancement of space exploration.