Forskare skapar syntetiska arter utan biokemi och observerar evolutionära principer

Researchers at Harvard have discovered a way to create synthetic living systems that do not rely on biochemistry, opening up the possibility of life forms on other planets that may have developed from a different type of chemistry. The team, led by Juan Pérez-Mercader, has been studying non-biochemical systems capable of exhibiting the essential properties of all natural living systems. Their latest study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, demonstrates that these synthetic systems operate according to Darwinian evolutionary principles.

The researchers have previously developed carbon-chemistry-based systems called protocells, which mimic the behavior of biochemical cells. These protocells are made up of self-assembling polymer vesicles and do not rely on any biology-related chemicals. In this study, the team created two species of protocells and observed their competition for survival in an illuminated environment.

One of the synthetic species had the advantage of light sensitivity, while the other did not. Through their observations, the researchers found that the light-sensitive species was able to endure while the other species did not survive. This demonstrates the principle of competitive exclusion, where the species with the greatest competitive advantage outcompetes other species for resources.

These findings challenge the notion that biochemistry is essential for the struggle for life. Pérez-Mercader suggests that non-biochemical carbon chemistry can lead to the extinction of less “fit” protocell species. This raises the question of whether there are chemistries beyond Earth that are capable of implementing the fundamental properties of life.

Pérez-Mercader believes that, under the right circumstances, materials on a planetary surface could react chemically, self-organize, and exhibit the behaviors observed in this experiment. He emphasizes the need for openness to the possibility of other forms of life in the universe that may not resemble life as we know it.

This study opens up new possibilities for understanding life’s origins and supports the idea that life may exist in forms that are vastly different from what we are familiar with on Earth.

