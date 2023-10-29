Ny studie avslöjar sjöstjärnor som ultimata korallrevsrovdjur

In a recent study published in the journal Global Change Biology, researchers have shed light on the devastating impact of the crown-of-thorns starfish on coral reefs. These starfish, known for their voracious appetite for corals, are emerging as formidable carnivorous predators that are wreaking havoc on these fragile ecosystems.

The study highlights the starfish’s ability to not only withstand heatwaves that are lethal to corals but also transition into predators that consume them. This alarming finding suggests that their tolerance for warmer waters may intensify the detrimental effects of climate change on coral reefs.

Notably, a single mature crown-of-thorns starfish can consume an astonishing 15 to 30 square meters of coral daily, making them one of the most destructive forces in coral reef ecosystems. In fact, their destructive potential is surpassed only by cyclones and coral bleaching events.

Although the loss of natural predators and the accumulation of nutrients in the water have been suspected to contribute to outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish, the study presents evidence that bleaching-induced coral mortality could actually aid the growth of these starfish populations.

The research reveals that young crown-of-thorns starfish possess a remarkable heat tolerance, surpassing even that of their adult counterparts. This suggests that even if the adult populations decline due to climate change, the herbivorous juveniles will patiently wait for the right moment to metamorphose into carnivorous predators.

Moreover, the study identifies certain characteristics that enhance the starfish’s chances of survival under warming conditions. Their small size allows them to lower their physiological needs, and their adaptable diet preferences enable them to consume various food sources.

The findings from this study underscore the urgent need for conservation and management efforts to mitigate the impact of crown-of-thorns starfish on coral reefs. By understanding the ecological dynamics and resilience of these starfish, researchers can develop targeted strategies to protect and preserve these invaluable ecosystems for future generations.

Vanliga frågor

Q: What is the crown-of-thorns starfish?

The crown-of-thorns starfish (Acanthaster planci) is a species of starfish native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region. It is known for its ability to consume large amounts of coral, posing a significant threat to coral reefs.

Q: How do crown-of-thorns starfish impact coral reefs?

Crown-of-thorns starfish are voracious coral predators. During outbreaks, they extensively feed on stony corals, leaving vast expanses of lifeless coral skeletons on the reef. This destruction can have long-lasting effects on coral reef ecosystems.

Q: How do crown-of-thorns starfish survive under warming conditions?

The study found that young crown-of-thorns starfish possess a high heat tolerance, allowing them to endure heatwaves that are lethal to corals. They can patiently wait for the right moment to metamorphose into carnivorous predators, even if their adult populations decline due to climate change.

Q: How can the impact of crown-of-thorns starfish be mitigated?

Conservation and management efforts are crucial for mitigating the impact of crown-of-thorns starfish. Understanding their ecological dynamics and resilience can help develop targeted strategies to protect coral reefs from these destructive predators.

