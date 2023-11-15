Scientists have long been fascinated by the mysteries of the sun, and now they are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock new perspectives on the sun’s uncharted poles. While sending satellites to observe the poles directly is prohibitively expensive, researchers are using AI to create virtual observatories and generate educated guesses about what the poles might look like.

Benoit Tremblay, a researcher at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), explains that by leveraging the information available, AI can provide a cost-effective way to explore and model the 3D dynamics of the sun. This new technique will shed light on how the sun’s radiation impacts sensitive technologies on Earth, such as satellites, the power grid, and radio communications.

Currently, observations of the sun are limited to what can be seen by satellites from the equatorial region. The proposed AI approach fills in the missing link and improves our understanding of the sun’s dynamics by connecting them to what we know about other stars.

To accomplish this, Tremblay and his colleagues utilized neural radiance fields (NeRFs), neural networks that transform 2D images into complex 3D scenes. By adapting NeRFs to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) images of the sun, the researchers created “SuNeRFs” (sun Neural Radiance Fields). These AI-generated models approximate what the solar poles might look like using a time series of images captured by EUV-observing satellites.

While the AI models are approximations, they provide invaluable tools for studying the sun and informing future solar missions. The research team is optimistic about the potential for AI advancements to improve their models and open up new possibilities for scientific exploration.

Vanliga frågor:

Why is it difficult to observe the sun’s poles directly?

Observing the sun’s poles directly is challenging and expensive because it requires sending satellites specifically designed for that purpose.

How does AI help in studying the sun’s poles?

AI allows researchers to create virtual observatories and generate approximations of what the sun’s poles might look like using existing satellite data. This provides cost-effective insights into the sun’s dynamics and its impact on Earth’s technologies.

What are neural radiance fields (NeRFs)?

Neural radiance fields (NeRFs) are neural networks that transform 2D images into complex 3D scenes. In the context of studying the sun, NeRFs help generate 3D models of the sun’s poles based on available satellite observations.

Are there any dedicated missions to study the sun’s poles?

Currently, there are no dedicated missions to study the sun’s poles. However, the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter mission will provide valuable close-up images of the sun, contributing to the validation and refinement of AI-generated models of the poles.