Credit: International Journal of Applied Earth Observation and Geoinformation (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jag.2023.103525

Recent research conducted by the University of Glasgow and Florida State University has revealed a fresh approach to tackling Glasgow’s “food deserts” and reducing inequality. Through careful geospatial analysis, the researchers discovered that introducing community gardens and allotments in strategic locations across the city could significantly improve access to fresh and affordable produce in underserved areas.

The study, titled “Equalizing urban agriculture access in Glasgow: A spatial optimization approach,” highlights the many benefits of urban agriculture beyond just food availability. In addition to providing fresh produce, community gardens and allotments foster community connections, exchange knowledge about food, and improve mental well-being through outdoor activities.

Currently, only 36% of Glasgow residents live within a 10-minute walk of an urban agriculture spot. The analysis identified that economically deprived areas on the outskirts of the city tend to have limited access to cheap and fresh food, resulting in “food deserts.” Interestingly, the researchers found approximately 939 hectares of vacant and derelict land across Glasgow, with around 60% of the population living within 500 meters of an unused space.

Leveraging spatial optimization modeling, the team demonstrated that converting just 15 derelict sites into urban agriculture hubs could expand access to fresh produce to 50% of Glasgow’s residents, making a significant impact on reducing food inequality. Scaling up the effort by adding up to 60 new sites within a 10-minute walk could potentially serve up to 70% of the city’s population, effectively eliminating inequality of access.

Dr. Mingshu Wang, co-author of the study, noted that Glasgow faces significant challenges due to limited access to affordable, nutritious food in lower-income areas. However, this data-driven approach to urban planning offers promising solutions without requiring substantial investment. By repurposing vacant land into community agriculture hubs, Glasgow can address the Glasgow effect while empowering local residents to make positive changes in their communities.

Vanliga frågor

Q: What is urban agriculture?



A: Urban agriculture refers to the practice of cultivating, processing, and distributing food in or around urban areas. This includes various forms such as community gardens, rooftop gardens, and vertical farms.

Q: What are food deserts?



A: Food deserts are areas, typically in low-income neighborhoods, where residents have limited access to affordable and nutritious food, often resulting in poor diet-related health outcomes.

Q: How can urban agriculture benefit communities?



A: Urban agriculture offers several benefits to communities, including increased access to fresh and affordable produce, social connections, knowledge exchange about food, improved mental well-being, and opportunities for physical activity.

Q: What is spatial optimization modeling?



A: Spatial optimization modeling is a technique that uses mathematical algorithms to determine the best allocation of resources or locations based on specific objectives, constraints, and spatial data. In the context of this study, it was used to identify optimal locations for community gardens and allotments to maximize accessibility and reduce food inequality.

(Source: University of Glasgow)