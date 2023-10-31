Låsa upp potentialen hos ärter: Genetiskt genombrott förbättrar järnberikade grödor

Researchers at the John Innes Center have made a groundbreaking genetic discovery that could revolutionize the production of iron-fortified vegetables and cereal crops. By using a newly available map of the pea-genome, the team was able to identify the underlying genetic sequence responsible for two high-iron mutations in peas. This knowledge opens up exciting possibilities for gene-editing strategies to increase iron content in a wide range of crops. The findings of their study, titled “Genetic basis of the historical iron-accumulating dgl and brz mutants in pea,” were published in The Plant Journal.

Iron deficiency is a global health issue, particularly affecting girls and women in the UK and other parts of the world. With the growing concern of climate change leading to a decrease in meat consumption, the problem of iron deficiency is expected to worsen. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body lacks iron, leading to a reduction in the number of red blood cells responsible for storing and carrying oxygen.

The research team employed RNA sequencing techniques to examine the genes expressed in high-iron pea plants and compare them to wild type plants with normal iron levels. Through computational mapping and plant experiments, they successfully identified the specific mutations and their locations on the pea genome.

This genetic breakthrough presents opportunities for biofortification, a method of enhancing the nutritional value of food. It could enable the breeding of pea shoots with significantly higher iron content or the development of supplements containing a more bioavailable form of iron, thus reducing side effects associated with chemically derived iron supplements.

Furthermore, the knowledge gained from studying these genes could have far-reaching implications beyond peas. The identified genes are highly conserved across various plants, offering the potential to biofortify other crops such as wheat and barley using gene-editing and other breeding techniques.

This groundbreaking research not only unraveled the mysteries of two high-iron pea varieties but also highlighted the importance of seed banks in scientific advancements. The Germplasm Resources Unit at the John Innes Center played a vital role in preserving and maintaining the seed stocks needed for this study.

Ultimately, this genetic breakthrough paves the way for the development of iron-fortified crops that can combat iron deficiency and improve global nutrition. By harnessing the power of peas, we can unlock a healthier future for generations to come.

FAQ

Vad är järnbristanemi?

Iron deficiency anemia is a condition characterized by a lack of iron in the body, leading to a reduction in the number of red blood cells responsible for storing and carrying oxygen.

What is biofortification?

Biofortification refers to the process of enhancing the nutritional content of food crops through genetic or agronomic interventions.

How can gene-editing enhance the nutritional value of crops?

Gene-editing techniques allow scientists to modify specific genes in crops, potentially increasing their nutritional value. In the case of iron-fortified crops, gene-editing could be used to enhance the plants’ ability to uptake and accumulate iron, resulting in higher iron content in the edible parts of the crop.

What are seed banks?

Seed banks are facilities that store and preserve seeds to maintain genetic diversity and protect against potential loss of plant species. They play a crucial role in preserving historical collections and providing resources for scientific research and crop improvement.