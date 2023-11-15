Forskare upptäcker nya enzymer med spelförändrande egenskaper i naturliga produkter

Scientists at the UF Scripps Institute have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the production of medical chemicals, particularly in the development of new cancer treatments. In a recent study published in Nature Chemical Biology, the team led by chemist Ben Shen unveiled the identification of two novel enzymes with extraordinary properties. These enzymes, known as “cofactorless oxygenases,” have the ability to incorporate oxygen from the air into new compounds without the need for typical metals or cofactors to initiate the chemical reaction.

The significance of this finding lies in its potential impact on drug discovery. The team’s research indicates that these enzymes offer a more accessible and efficient way to study and manufacture complex natural chemicals, many of which have the potential to become valuable medicines. As Professor Shen noted, “nature is the best chemist” when it comes to producing these intricate compounds. With the aid of these enzymes, scientists can now explore new avenues in creating useful and potent substances for various therapeutic purposes.

Additionally, this discovery solves a mystery that has intrigued researchers since 2016. Gui and Kalkreuter, the postdoctoral researchers involved in the study, found that these enzymes are responsible for the unique properties of tiancimycin A, a powerful compound with potential applications in cancer treatment. The enzymes enable the bacteria to produce compounds that target and disrupt DNA, making them effective agents against viruses and cancer cells.

The implications of this research are vast and far-reaching. The newfound enzymes provide scientists with a valuable tool for synthesizing defensive substances, thereby offering potential solutions to combat various diseases. The discovery also highlights the importance of natural products in drug development. Nature has long been a rich source of inspiration for researchers, with nearly half of FDA-approved antibiotics and anticancer drugs originating from natural compounds or being inspired by them.

FAQ:

Q: What are cofactorless oxygenases?

A: Cofactorless oxygenases are enzymes that can pull oxygen from the air and incorporate it into new compounds without the need for metals or other cofactors.

Q: How can these enzymes revolutionize drug discovery?

A: These enzymes provide scientists with new ways to study and manufacture complex natural chemicals, potentially leading to the development of more effective medications.

Q: What is tiancimycin A?

A: Tiancimycin A is a potent compound that was discovered in soil-dwelling bacteria. It has demonstrated potential as a cancer-targeting antibody therapy and is being investigated for its applications in cancer treatment.