Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Avslöjandet av vulkaniska hemligheter: Avkodning av La Palma-utbrottet 2021

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
The 2021 eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma revealed the hidden secrets of an underground volcanic system. This eruption, which marked the first volcanic activity on the island in 50 years, caused extensive damage to buildings and farmland but resulted in no loss of life thanks to timely evacuations. Now, scientists are studying the crystalline capsules within the hardened lava to gain insight into the inner workings of the Earth.

By analyzing the crystals found within the lava, scientists can determine the type of magma and its source deep within the Earth. This information, combined with seismic data from earthquakes caused by moving magma, can help scientists predict the type and intensity of future eruptions. This forensic examination of the lava will provide a “four-dimensional video” of the volcano’s past, present, and future.

Volcanologists studying the La Palma eruption had the unique opportunity to collect fresh lava samples directly from the eruption site, even as the molten rock flowed through populated areas. Various techniques were used to obtain samples, from using shovels or pincer-like metal claws to employing makeshift sampling arms made from pronged poles. The lava samples were quickly quenched in water to preserve their chemical composition.

In addition to studying the lava, scientists collected pyroclastic matter, the volcanic debris expelled during eruptions. This debris provides valuable insights into the eruptive process. Throughout the eruption, earthquakes were frequent, indicating the rising of magma beneath the surface.

By decoding the secrets hidden within the crystals and studying the eruptive process in real-time, scientists hope to better understand and predict future volcanic activity. This research is crucial for safeguarding communities living in volcanic areas and mitigating the potential impact of future eruptions.

Definitioner:
– Magma: Molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface
– Pyroclastic matter: Volcanic debris expelled during eruptions
– Seismic data: Data collected from earthquakes

Källor:
– Source article: Smithsonian Magazine: La Palma’s Volcanic Outburst Unleashes Hidden Underground Secrets

