In a recent study, researchers from the University of Illinois have investigated the impact of supernovae blasts that occurred millions of years ago on Earth. The study aimed to determine the distances from which these blasts originated. Using the radioactive isotope 60-Fe, the team was able to estimate the astronomical distances to the Pliocene Supernova (SN Plio) and the Miocene Supernova (SN Mio).

Supernovae, which are the explosive deaths of massive stars, play a crucial role in astrophysics and cosmology. The study conducted laboratory analyses of the live 60-Fe isotope obtained from various sources, such as the Earth’s crust, deep-sea sediments, and lunar regolith. By studying the ages of these samples, the researchers successfully determined the distances to the two supernovae blasts.

The findings suggest that SN Plio originated between 20 to 140 parsecs (pc) from Earth, while SN Mio’s approximate distance is 110 pc. Although these distances are considered relatively safe, supernova blasts can still have significant effects on our solar system’s evolution. High-energy radiation, such as gamma rays, emitted by supernovae can irradiate Earth’s atmosphere for months, depleting the ozone layer and leaving the planet vulnerable to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun. Earth would take several years to regenerate the ozone layer.

Supernovae explosions are rare events, occurring at a frequency of one to three events per century in the Milky Way galaxy. While there is currently no immediate threat from supernovae, it is highly likely that one will occur near Earth over the course of millions of years. The mass extinction that occurred approximately 360 million years ago may have been the result of one or more supernovae.

Although no threatening supernova candidates are currently known, one notable star, Betelgeuse, has attracted attention due to its brightness variations. However, the star’s eventual supernova explosion remains uncertain as the late phases of a massive star’s life do not cause detectable changes in its surface. Future discoveries about supernovae remain unpredictable, but through continued scientific inquiry, astronomers hope to learn more about these fascinating cosmic events.

