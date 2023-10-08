Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

Linjära defekter kan resa snabbare än ljudvågor, och det är en stor sak

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 8, 2023
Researchers have discovered that tiny linear defects called dislocations can propagate through a material faster than sound waves. These dislocations give metals their strength and workability but can also lead to catastrophic failures. Understanding the speed at which dislocations travel is crucial for studying earthquake ruptures, structural failures, and precision manufacturing.

In a study led by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Osaka University, X-ray radiography was used to measure the speed of propagating dislocations through diamond. The results of the study, published in the journal Science, provide insights that could apply to other materials as well.

For nearly 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel through materials faster than sound. While some studies concluded that they could not, computer models indicated that they could if they started moving at faster-than-sound speed. Determining whether ultrafast dislocations can break sound barriers is important for both fundamental science and practical purposes.

The researchers conducted experiments at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan, using synthetic diamond crystals. By utilizing intense laser pulses and X-ray imaging, they were able to record the formation and spreading of dislocations in real-time. Diamond was chosen as a material for study due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, making it easier to interpret the imaging data.

The findings of the study could have significant implications for understanding materials failure and designing new materials. It highlights the need to further investigate the behavior of dislocations that move faster than sound speed, as they can lead to unexpected failures in various applications.

Källor:
– Science Magazine
– SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

