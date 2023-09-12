Stadsliv

A New Method of Writing in Water Discovered by German Physicists

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
German physicists have developed a unique method for writing in water and other fluid substrates. Most conventional writing methods involve carving out lines or depositing ink on solid substrates, where intermolecular forces help the written figures maintain their shape. However, these methods are not effective for surfaces submerged in fluids.

The German research team wanted to find a way to “write into a fluid” without the limitations of a substrate. They needed a method that could counteract the dispersion of drawn lines and employ a small “pen” that would not create turbulence as it moved through the fluid medium.

Their solution involved putting the ink directly into the water and using a microbead made of ion-exchange material as a pen. The tiny bead, measuring between 20 to 50 microns in diameter, does not generate vortices. By altering the local pH value of the water, the bead attracts ink particles, allowing the writing or drawing of letters or characters.

The team has successfully demonstrated their method in a small water bath, producing a pattern the size of the tittle of an “I” character. Their approach is flexible enough to reproduce any kind of writing that uses continuous lines. The method could potentially allow breaks between separate letters by switching the ion exchange process on and off, as well as erasing or correcting what has been “written.”

The researchers also suggest the possibility of using other types of particles, such as those heated by lasers or individually steerable microswimmers, to enable parallel writing of structures in water and generate complex density patterns.

While this work is still in its preliminary stages, it shows promising potential for new ways of writing and drawing in fluid substrates.

Source: Small, 2023. DOI: 10.1002/smll.202303741

