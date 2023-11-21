Researchers Discover New Bacteriocin with Potential to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria are becoming a major global concern. To address this growing problem, researchers in Tromsø have made a groundbreaking discovery—a new bacteriocin found in a common skin bacterium. This bacteriocin shows promise in inhibiting the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that are often responsible for difficult-to-treat diseases.

The rise of antibiotic resistance is a pressing issue, as it renders many existing antibiotics ineffective. Without effective treatments, common diseases can become life-threatening. Shockingly, over a million people lose their lives each year due to antibiotic resistance.

To combat this challenge, the research group for child and youth health at UiT The Arctic University of Norway has been investigating substances produced by bacteria that can inhibit the growth of competing bacteria. These substances are known as bacteriocins. Through their extensive work, the researchers have identified a new bacteriocin in a common skin bacterium. This newly discovered bacteriocin, called Romsacin after the Sami name for Tromsø, has the potential to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria that do not respond to conventional treatments.

While the discovery of Romsacin is exciting, researcher Runa Wolden cautions that there is still a long way to go before it can be developed into a viable medicine. Developing new antibiotics from promising substances like Romsacin is a lengthy and expensive process that can take between 10 to 20 years. Before a new antibiotic can be used as a medicine, extensive testing for safety and efficacy is necessary. The research team must also navigate bureaucratic processes and marketing strategies.

The bacteriocin Romsacin is produced by a bacterium called Staphylococcus haemolyticus. However, it is important to note that the bacteriocin is not produced by all strains of S. haemolyticus; rather, it is only present in one of the 174 isolates available to the researchers. This unexpected finding adds to the excitement and intrigue surrounding this discovery.

While there is still much to learn about how Romsacin works in humans, the researchers are hopeful about its potential as a new weapon against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The discovery of this bacteriocin showcases the importance of ongoing research in the field of antibiotic development. With further study and development, Romsacin could provide a much-needed solution to combat the global threat of antibiotic resistance.

FAQ

Vad är antibiotikaresistens?

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve and develop mechanisms to withstand the effects of antibiotics. This means that the antibiotics that were once effective in killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria become ineffective, making it difficult to treat infections.

Why is the discovery of Romsacin significant?

Romsacin is a newly discovered bacteriocin found in a common skin bacterium. It has shown promise in inhibiting the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which are often responsible for difficult-to-treat diseases. This discovery provides potential for the development of a new medicine to combat infections that currently have no effective treatment.

What is a bacteriocin?

Bacteriocins are substances produced by bacteria that can inhibit the growth of competing bacteria. They are considered a potential alternative to antibiotics in the fight against bacterial infections.

What is the next step for Romsacin?

Before Romsacin can be used as a medicine, extensive testing needs to be conducted to ensure its safety and efficacy in humans. Additionally, the development process may involve navigating bureaucratic procedures and marketing strategies. It may take many years before Romsacin becomes a viable treatment option. However, this discovery represents a promising step forward in the pursuit of new antibiotics to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.