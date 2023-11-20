Att förstå andra genom deras handlingar: En nyckelaspekt av mänsklig kognition med implikationer för AI

When we observe someone’s actions, our minds work quickly to decipher their intentions. Research conducted by perception researchers at Johns Hopkins University has shed light on how people can understand what others are trying to learn simply by watching their actions. This groundbreaking study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has revealed an often overlooked aspect of human cognition, with significant implications for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Unlike recognizing pragmatic actions, which involve predicting someone’s immediate actions, the study focused on “epistemic actions.” These actions are performed when someone is attempting to gather information or learn about their surroundings. While previous research has shown that people can accurately identify pragmatic actions, little was known about how we perceive and understand epistemic actions.

In a series of experiments involving 500 participants, the researchers asked the individuals to watch videos of people shaking boxes. The participants were able to discern the goals of the shaker—either to determine the number of objects inside the box or to ascertain the shape of the objects—within a matter of seconds. This ability to perceive another person’s intentions through their actions is both intuitive and remarkable, highlighting the complex cognitive processes that our minds effortlessly perform.

These findings have broader implications for the field of AI development. By understanding how humans infer another person’s goals through actions, researchers can design AI systems that are better equipped to interact and understand human behavior. For example, an AI-powered robot assistant could analyze a customer’s actions and predict what they are looking for, providing a more personalized and efficient service.

In future studies, the Johns Hopkins team plans to investigate the distinction between epistemic intent and pragmatic intent. They are also interested in exploring when these observational skills emerge in human development and whether computational models can be constructed to further elucidate the relationship between physical actions and epistemic intent.

This research not only provides valuable insights into our understanding of human cognition but also opens up new possibilities for AI technology in effectively interpreting human actions and intentions. By harnessing this knowledge, future AI systems can become more perceptive and adept at understanding and responding to human needs and desires.

