NASA-kapseln levererar det största asteroidprovet någonsin till jorden

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid has successfully made its way through Earth’s atmosphere and touched down in a desert in the United States. The capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, landed in a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City, Utah. This marks the completion of a six-year joint mission between NASA and the University of Arizona.

The celestial specimen was collected from the asteroid Bennu, which is believed to be 4.5 billion years old. The asteroid is described as an ancient, 510-meter-wide object located between Earth and Mars. The sample is anticipated to be a mixture of rocks and dust particles, rich in carbon and some of the earliest solid particles to form in our solar system. It may even contain exotic specs and grains that predate our Sun.

The significance of this mission lies in the size of the asteroid sample collected. While other missions have returned asteroid samples in the past, this sample is comparatively substantial. Scientists estimate that the capsule holds at least 250 grams of rubble, but the exact amount will be determined once the container is opened. This mission builds upon the success of Japan’s JAXA missions, which paved the way for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission.

Australia is involved in the analysis of the samples, with experts from various universities collaborating on the research. Associate Professor Nick Timms from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences is one of the scientists analyzing the asteroid sample. Their goal is to understand the organic molecules and compounds preserved on Bennu, the formation and persistence of asteroids like Bennu, and the presence of resources such as water on these asteroids.

NASA hopes to discover valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth through the study of asteroids like Bennu. These asteroids are relics of the early solar system and may contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. The success of missions like OSIRIS-REx not only contributes to our knowledge of the universe but also paves the way for future space and planetary research.

