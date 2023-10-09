Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

Utvecklingen av M Dwarf-röntgenaktivitet över tid

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 9, 2023
Utvecklingen av M Dwarf-röntgenaktivitet över tid

M dwarfs, the majority of stars in the nearby stellar neighborhood, have slow rates of nuclear evolution and minimal changes to their observable properties over astronomical timescales. However, they exhibit powerful magnetic dynamos that result in significant X-ray to UV activity compared to their bolometric luminosities. This magnetic activity undergoes a decline over time, making it an important factor in determining the age of M dwarfs.

Studying the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs is crucial for understanding their outer atmospheres and for comparing the behaviors of different spectral type subsets. This is particularly important for M dwarfs with partially versus fully convective interiors.

Besides stellar astrophysics, studying the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs over time is also essential for investigating the atmospheres and habitability of any exoplanets they may host. Earth-sized exoplanets are commonly found orbiting M dwarfs, and it is believed that thermal escape, driven by the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs, is the dominant atmospheric loss mechanism for these planets.

The Living with a Red Dwarf program has recently produced calibrated M dwarf age-rotation relationships. These relationships allow for a better understanding of how the X-ray activity of M dwarfs evolves over time. These findings indicate that there is an initial “saturation phase” where high activity levels are sustained for a period before an inflection point is reached. After this point, the activity decreases at an accelerated rate. Previous studies had assumed a constant level of activity during the saturation phase, but the new findings suggest that a slight decrease occurs during this phase.

In conclusion, studying the evolution of M dwarf X-ray activity over time is crucial for understanding the properties of M dwarfs, as well as for determining the habitability of exoplanets hosted by these stars.

Källor:
– astro-ph.EP
– Engle & Guinan 2023

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Vetenskap

Solstormar: ett hot mot modern teknik och infrastruktur

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vetenskap

Forntida trädringar avslöjar en förödande solstorm som kan påverka civilisationen idag

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vetenskap

NASA:s Ingenuity Mars Helikopter sätter nytt hastighetsrekord på 62:a flygningen

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du missade

Vetenskap

Solstormar: ett hot mot modern teknik och infrastruktur

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Forntida trädringar avslöjar en förödande solstorm som kan påverka civilisationen idag

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

NASA:s Ingenuity Mars Helikopter sätter nytt hastighetsrekord på 62:a flygningen

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Forskare hittar rikligt med vatten och kol i asteroidprov, vilket stödjer teorin om livets ursprung

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer