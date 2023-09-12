Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

SpaceX kommer att lansera ytterligare en grupp Starlink-satelliter

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
SpaceX kommer att lansera ytterligare en grupp Starlink-satelliter

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another group of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, will deploy 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites are a condensed version of the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites that will be launched in the future using the Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the first stage will separate after approximately two and a half minutes. The booster, designated B1071, will then attempt to land on the drone ship stationed off the coast of Baja California. If successful, it will mark the booster’s 11th flight and the eighth time it has landed on the drone ship.

Meanwhile, the second stage will complete its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit. After a 45-minute coast, it will perform a second firing to reach the final intended orbit. At T+1 hour, 2 minutes and 19 seconds after launch, the 21 satellites will be deployed.

According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 5,070. SpaceX previously reported having over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers and the service is available in more than 60 countries.

The launch will be streamed live, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness another milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink internet service and global coverage.

Källor:
– Jonathan McDowell (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)
– SpaceX

