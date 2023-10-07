Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

Jamess Webb rymdteleskop avslöjar överraskande fynd om tidiga galaxer

Oktober 7, 2023
Jamess Webb rymdteleskop avslöjar överraskande fynd om tidiga galaxer

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

