Att leva som en analog astronaut i Antarktis

In November 2022, Tara Sweeney embarked on a research expedition to Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica. While her main objective was to study the glacier’s geology and ice melt, Sweeney couldn’t help but be reminded of what it might feel like to be a space explorer. As a former Air Force officer and current doctoral student in lunar geology, she felt the similarity between Antarctic expeditions and space missions.

For years, space scientists have been studying the experiences of people living in extreme environments like Antarctica to better understand the challenges and conditions that astronauts might face on other planets. These polar expeditions serve as a valuable analog for space exploration, offering insights into the physiological and psychological aspects of long-duration missions.

During her 16-day stay on Thwaites Glacier, Sweeney and her team lived in tents and braved harsh weather conditions. They faced storms and blizzards, spending days trapped inside their tents. Sweeney even found herself caught in a whiteout, comparing the experience to being inside a ping-pong ball. Despite the challenges, she felt a sense of focus and excitement that she hadn’t experienced on her home continent.

Attending the 2023 Analog Astronaut Conference in May provided Sweeney with a unique opportunity to further explore the analog astronaut experience. The conference brought together individuals who simulate long-term space travel on Earth. Held at Biosphere 2, a self-contained habitat in the Arizona desert, the event aimed to understand the viability of creating habitable environments on hostile planets.

Sweeney’s journey to Thwaites Glacier and her participation in the Analog Astronaut Conference highlight the connection between polar explorations and space missions. These experiences offer valuable insights into the physical and mental challenges that astronauts could encounter on future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

