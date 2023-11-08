Studien visar att råttor har förmågan att föreställa sig och navigera i virtuella miljöer

Rats are more than just creatures driven by instinct; according to a new study, they also possess the ability to think beyond their immediate surroundings and visualize events in both space and time. This fascinating discovery brings them closer to humans in terms of cognitive capabilities.

Researchers from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) set out to investigate whether rats could use their imaginations to navigate virtual reality (VR) environments, similar to how humans mentally transport themselves to different locations. The team developed a brain-machine interface that allowed them to monitor the rats’ brain activity in the hippocampus, the region responsible for spatial memory and navigation.

By mapping the rats’ imagined movements in the VR environment, the researchers created a “thought dictionary” that linked specific patterns of brain activity to different places in the virtual space. The rats, situated on a spherical treadmill, were able to navigate the VR world without physically moving. This enabled the researchers to demonstrate that the rats could intentionally and voluntarily imagine moving to particular locations to obtain rewards.

The neural scans revealed that the rats activated representations of places in the environment without physically being there. They were able to mentally project themselves into distant locations. This suggests that rats may also possess the ability to envision future scenarios or recall past events, although further research is needed to fully understand the inner workings of their minds.

Interestingly, the study found that the animals could learn to imagine moving through the VR environment with minimal training and sustain their mental activity for approximately 10 seconds. This extended attention span surprised the researchers, challenging the conventional understanding of a rat’s limited focus.

This groundbreaking research not only expands our knowledge of rat cognition but also opens up new opportunities for studying imagination and memory formation in animals. The findings, published in the journal Science, invite further exploration into the cognitive abilities of non-human creatures and provide insight into the mechanisms of spatial imagination.

