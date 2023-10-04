Cat Purring: Autopilotmekanismen förklaras

Researchers have discovered the secret behind a cat’s purr. It turns out that the distinctive sound is produced by squishy pads in a cat’s vocal cords, known as “purring pads.” These pads increase the density of the vocal folds, causing them to vibrate more slowly, resulting in the low-pitched rumble that brings joy to cat owners.

Previously, scientists were puzzled by how cats, despite having shorter vocal cords, managed to produce low-frequency sounds typically made by larger animals. However, the research conducted by an international team led by voice scientist Christian Herbst suggests that purring may be a passive aerodynamic behavior that continues automatically after the brain sends an initiating signal, challenging the belief that active muscle contractions cause purring.

The vocal fold vibrations associated with purring involve a special vocal mode with a long closed quotient, similar to the “vocal fry” register in humans. Vocal fry is characterized by a low-pitched, raspy sound produced by vibrating the vocal cords at a very low frequency. The purring pads in cats function similarly to allow them to purr despite their shorter vocal cords.

Collagen and elastin fibers within the connective tissues of the vocal cords dampen the high frequencies of cat sounds, just like in roaring cats. These structures, which can measure up to 4 millimeters in diameter, were previously discovered in domestic cats but had not been studied in relation to purring.

In an experiment, the researchers removed the larynges from deceased domestic cats and pressed the vocal cords together while passing warm, humidified air through them. Surprisingly, all eight larynges produced a purring sound without any muscle contractions or neural input, proving that muscle contraction is not essential for purring.

Although the exact reason why cats purr still remains a mystery, some theories suggest that purring indicates contentment and encourages interaction with humans. Research also suggests that purring could have healing properties.

The newfound understanding of purring could lead to new insights into the role of purring in a cat’s health and well-being. It may also pave the way for the development of technologies that mimic the purring sound, such as calming devices for cats or new treatments for pain and anxiety in both cats and humans.

Source: Current Biology