Ny upptäckt: Människor har säsongsmässiga förändringar i sömnmönster

A recent study conducted at the Clinic for Sleep & Chronomedicine in Berlin has revealed that humans undergo seasonal changes in their sleep patterns. The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience, involved 188 volunteers who spent three nights in a laboratory setting where their sleep was closely monitored.

The study found that during the winter months, subjects tend to sleep longer by up to 60 minutes. Additionally, participants took approximately 25 minutes less time to enter into rapid eye movement (REM) sleep in autumn compared to spring. On average, individuals experienced about 30 minutes more REM sleep in winter than in spring. Interestingly, there was a significant decrease in slow-wave sleep, the deepest form of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, during the fall months.

The findings challenge the conventional belief that humans have largely eliminated the influence of sunlight on their behavior. Despite living in a well-lit urban environment, the participants still exhibited seasonality in their sleep patterns.

While the study group was relatively small and consisted of individuals with insomnia or depression, the difference in sleep duration between summer and winter was likely significant. Further research involving a larger and healthier sample is required to validate the findings.

FAQ

Q: What were the main findings of the study?

A: The study found that during the winter months, participants slept longer and experienced more REM sleep compared to spring. There was also a significant decrease in slow-wave sleep during the fall months.

Q: Did the study participants live in well-lit urban areas?

A: Yes, the study participants were urban dwellers in a large modern metropolis where artificial light is prevalent.

Q: Are these findings applicable to all individuals?

A: The study involved individuals with insomnia or depression, so further research is needed to determine if these sleep patterns are consistent across the general population.

Q: What are the implications of these findings?

A: The findings suggest that humans have inherent seasonality, and sleep habits should be adjusted to accommodate the increased sleep need during winter.

Q: What recommendations were made based on the study?

A: The researchers suggest that going to bed earlier in winter could help improve sleep quality and duration.

