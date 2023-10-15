Stadsliv

The Origins of Precious Metals: Spåra deras resa från rymden till jorden

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 15, 2023
Precious metals such as gold and platinum have always held a fascination for humanity. Their scarcity, beauty, and industrial applications have made them highly desirable assets. Now, scientists from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have uncovered a breakthrough that not only solves age-old mysteries but also provides insights into the formation of celestial bodies throughout the universe.

The researchers have delved deep into the origins of these precious materials, tracing their journey from the vast expanse of space to Earth’s very mantle. The story begins with violent collisions between celestial bodies in outer space, setting the stage for a cosmic drama that eventually brings these valuable metals much closer to Earth’s surface than previously believed.

By studying the chemical composition of ancient rocks, the team has pieced together a remarkable narrative. They have found evidence that suggests these precious metals were delivered to Earth through meteorite bombardment during the early stages of our planet’s formation. These meteorite impacts would have brought substantial amounts of gold, platinum, and other precious metals from outer space to our planet.

The findings challenge the conventional notion that the majority of Earth’s precious metals were formed deep within its own mantle. Instead, it appears that a significant portion can be attributed to extraterrestrial origins, bringing new understanding to the abundance and distribution of these valuable resources.

This new breakthrough sheds light on the complex processes involved in the formation of celestial bodies and underscores the interconnectedness of the universe. It offers a glimpse into the violent past of our planet and highlights the role that cosmic collisions played in shaping Earth’s composition.

Further research in this field will undoubtedly provide additional insights into the origins of precious metals and their presence in our world. As our understanding continues to evolve, so too will our appreciation for the remarkable journey these metals have undertaken, from the depths of space to the surface of our beautiful planet.

Källor:
- Yale universitet
– Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

By Gabriel Botha

