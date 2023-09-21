Over the past seven years, a NASA spacecraft called OSIRIS-Rex has journeyed 4.4 billion miles into deep space to reach Bennu, an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building. Now, OSIRIS-Rex is swiftly approaching Earth and preparing to release a capsule containing samples of rock and dirt collected from Bennu’s surface in 2020. This will mark the United States’ first successful asteroid sample return mission.

Bennu, measuring a little over 1,600 feet wide, is shaped like a droplet and composed of boulders held together by microgravity. It is believed to have broken off from a larger “parent” asteroid billions of years ago. Named after an ancient Egyptian bird deity, Bennu has earned the nickname of “the trickster asteroid” due to its surprising characteristics. Initially expected to have a pebbled surface, it actually revealed massive boulders and exhibited a fluid-like response when touched by the spacecraft.

Despite its mysterious nature, Bennu is not considered an immediate threat to Earth. It has a “close approach” to our planet every six years, but the probability of it colliding is extremely low, estimated to be 1-in-1,750 through the year 2300. Nevertheless, Bennu is among the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system, along with 1950 DA.

One reason for studying Bennu is its carbon-rich composition, which could provide valuable insights into the chemical origins of life. The mineral fragments within the asteroid, potentially older than the solar system itself, might have originated from dying stars or supernovas that eventually contributed to the formation of our solar system. Additionally, investigating Bennu’s properties could prove beneficial in developing future asteroid deflection strategies.

As scientists continue to explore the universe, they remain vigilant in monitoring space for potential threats. While the majority of space rocks pose no danger to Earth, there are approximately 30,000 larger objects that warrant attention, with more discoveries anticipated. Astronomers leverage powerful telescopes to survey the skies, identifying about 500 sizable space rocks near our solar system each year.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission to Bennu represents a significant milestone in our quest to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos. By studying this ancient asteroid, scientists hope to uncover fundamental truths about our origins and develop strategies to safeguard our planet in the face of future celestial challenges.

