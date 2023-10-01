Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

Ny jätte fälldörrspindelfossil ger insikt i förfader till moderna arter

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
Ny jätte fälldörrspindelfossil ger insikt i förfader till moderna arter

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Källor:

– Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

By Robert Andrew

relaterade Post

Vetenskap

Torkstress orsakar förändringar i regnskogens markfunktion

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vetenskap

Banbrytande proteinbaserad biosensor utvecklad för att upptäcka landminor och TNT-baserad oexploderad ammunition

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vetenskap

NASA:s Perseverance Rover fångar Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du missade

Vetenskap

Torkstress orsakar förändringar i regnskogens markfunktion

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Banbrytande proteinbaserad biosensor utvecklad för att upptäcka landminor och TNT-baserad oexploderad ammunition

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

NASA:s Perseverance Rover fångar Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Asteroid 2008 QY: Detaljer och potentiella konsekvenser

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer