Unlocking the Mysteries of Antarctica: Investigating the Impact of Eddies on the Antarctic Circumpolar Current

This week, an ambitious scientific expedition embarked on a journey to explore the “leaking” heart of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC). The ACC, known as the world’s strongest current, plays a crucial role in shielding the icy continent from warm waters. However, concerns have arisen as scientists suspect that eddies, swirling formations of water moving in the opposite direction to the current, may be acting as gateways for heat to infiltrate the region.

Led by CSIRO and the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership, a dedicated science team has set sail aboard the CSIRO research vessel Investigator to investigate these potential “gateways” and gather valuable data to comprehend why these leaks are occurring. Over the course of the next five weeks, the team will journey south from Hobart, deploying state-of-the-art observational equipment and working tirelessly around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

The expedition features the use of autonomous deep-sea gliders, which will sample water columns up to a depth of 1000 meters. These gliders, piloted from the ship or operated remotely, provide insights into the intricate structure of fine-scale features within the ocean. Additionally, a floating mooring system referred to as a tall mooring, equipped with 35 instruments, will measure salinity, temperature, oxygen, and currents. This system will be anchored in the heart of the research site for a comprehensive 18-month period. The voyage will also make use of argo floats, conductivity, temperature, and depth sensors (CTDs) to gather data on various water properties.

While the ship delves into the ocean’s mysteries, another component of this groundbreaking expedition involves the newly-launched Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. Developed jointly by NASA and the French space agency, the satellite offers an unprecedented view of ocean dynamics with its high-resolution measurements. The SWOT satellite enables scientists to observe fine-scale features that break away from the large eddies, providing valuable insights into the intricate workings of the ocean.

The implications of this research extend far beyond the realm of science. With sea ice shrinking to record lows and the Antarctic experiencing unprecedented change, understanding these intricate interactions is crucial. Sea ice serves as a vital buffer, reflecting sunlight and preventing land-based ice from melting into the ocean, and its decline could drastically impact global sea levels. By participating in the Paris Call for Glaciers and Poles, Australia has demonstrated its commitment to tackling climate change and investigating its repercussions in the southernmost reaches of our planet.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC)?

A: The ACC is the world’s strongest current, flowing from east to west around Antarctica, acting as a protective shield against warm waters.

Q: What are eddies?

A: Eddies are swirling formations of water that move in the opposite direction to the current.

Q: Why is it important to investigate the impact of eddies on the ACC?

A: Scientists suspect that eddies may serve as gateways for heat to infiltrate the Antarctic region, potentially leading to the melting of glaciers and contributing to rising sea levels.

Q: What tools and equipment are being used in the expedition?

A: The expedition involves the use of autonomous deep-sea gliders, a floating mooring system, argo floats, and conductivity, temperature, and depth sensors (CTDs) to gather data on water properties.

Q: What is the significance of the SWOT satellite?

A: The newly-launched SWOT satellite provides high-resolution measurements of ocean dynamics, allowing scientists to observe fine-scale features that were previously inaccessible, contributing to a better understanding of the ocean’s intricate workings.