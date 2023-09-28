Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

Ett nytt material som förbättrar effektiviteten hos ansiktsmasker för att fånga coronaviruspartiklar

ByMampho Brescia

September 28, 2023
Ett nytt material som förbättrar effektiviteten hos ansiktsmasker för att fånga coronaviruspartiklar

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have developed a new material that has the potential to greatly enhance the efficiency of face masks and other filter equipment in capturing coronavirus particles. The material, described in a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, was found to be approximately 93% more effective at capturing proteins, including those from the coronavirus, while still allowing for breathability.

The team behind this breakthrough includes Professor Peter Myers, an expert in chromatography, and Dr. Simon Maher, a mass spectrometry expert. They had previously been working on processes involving proteins sticking to the surface of chromatographic support materials. Professor Myers realized that reversing this process could lead to the absorption of proteins, including the S1 spike protein that covers the outer lipid membrane of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

To develop the material, the researchers modified the surface of a spherical silica particle used in chromatography to make it highly “sticky” for the COVID-19 S1 spike protein. They also increased the porosity and internal volume of the silica particle, providing a large surface area and capacity to capture the virus. The material was successfully tested in face masks and air filters used in various settings, such as airplanes, cars, and air conditioning systems.

At the proof-of-concept stage, this new material shows great promise in combating not only COVID-19 but also other viruses such as influenzas and Nipah. The research team is now focused on developing even more advanced “sticky” surfaces for a wide range of bioaerosols, including new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

This groundbreaking research opens up possibilities for improved protection against infectious diseases, with potential applications in various industries where air filtration is crucial. Further development and refinement of the material could significantly contribute to the prevention and control of future outbreaks.

Referens:
“Attaching protein-adsorbing silica particles to the surface of cotton substrates for bioaerosol capture including SARS-CoV-2,” Kieran Collings, Cedric Boisdon, Tung-Ting Sham, Kevin Skinley, Hyun-Kyung Oh, Tessa Prince, Adham Ahmed, Shaun H. Pennington, Philip J. Brownridge, Thomas Edwards, Giancarlo A. Biagini, Claire E. Eyers, Amanda Lamb, Peter Myers, and Simon Maher, Nature Communications, 18 August 2023.

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Vetenskap

Klimatförändringarnas inverkan på blad- och blomningstiden

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vetenskap

Indien landar framgångsrikt farkost nära månens sydpol

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vetenskap

Kina lanserar Queqiao-2 för att stödja Lunar Communications

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du missade

Vetenskap

Klimatförändringarnas inverkan på blad- och blomningstiden

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Indien landar framgångsrikt farkost nära månens sydpol

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Kina lanserar Queqiao-2 för att stödja Lunar Communications

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

En innovativ bärbar lapp för kontinuerlig glukosövervakning

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer