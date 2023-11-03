Mass spectrometers have long been hailed as crucial tools in medical diagnostics, food quality control, and identifying hazardous chemicals. However, a research group led by Dr. Jonas Warneke at Leipzig University is taking a groundbreaking approach to these high-tech machines. Instead of solely using mass spectrometers for analysis, they are modifying them to facilitate the synthesis of new chemical compounds.

In a recent study published in Angewandte Chemie, the team successfully synthesized a new compound by harnessing the power of charged molecular fragments and nitrogen from the air. This achievement opens up endless possibilities for creating novel molecular structures with diverse applications.

The concept behind this approach is likened to “harvesting” molecules from fragments in a seed box-like method within the gas phase of a mass spectrometer. These synthesized compounds can then be transferred directly into a chemical flask for conventional synthesis.

Dr. Warneke describes the reactive fragments created when a bond in a charged molecule is broken as “untamed beasts” that attack anything in their path. Mass spectrometers provide the controlled environment necessary to manipulate these fragments. By introducing molecules like nitrogen, which would typically be unreactive and do not bind, the “beasts” are satisfied and easily incorporate these normally challenging-to-bind molecules into new substances.

While controlling chemical beasts in mass spectrometers is not a new strategy, the groundbreaking aspect of this research lies in the ability to produce new compounds in sufficient quantities for further experimentation. Previously, the compounds generated within mass spectrometers were destroyed during analysis, leaving scientists with great knowledge but empty hands. This breakthrough means that researchers can now handle and experiment with these compounds, opening up new avenues for technological applications such as microchips, solar cells, and biologically active coatings.

