Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

The End of Chandrayaan-3:s Moon Lander and Rover

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 7, 2023
India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, may have come to a close as there is no hope of reviving the moon lander and rover, according to space scientist A S Kiran Kumar. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been unsuccessful, signaling a possible end to the mission.

Chandrayaan-3 made history on August 23 as India became the fourth country to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode on September 4 and 2, respectively, before the moon’s sunset in the hopes that they would awaken at the next sunrise on September 22. However, no signals have been received from them thus far.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have already been achieved, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover operated for one lunar daylight period, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

While the revival of the lander and rover would have been a bonus, the mission has already provided valuable data about the moon’s south pole. This information will benefit future missions in terms of knowledge and planning activities in the region.

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, there may be future missions, including a sample-return mission. However, the timeframe for such a venture is uncertain and depends on overall planning and resource availability.

In conclusion, although there is no hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover, the mission has made significant achievements and paved the way for future lunar exploration by India.

Source: ABP Live

