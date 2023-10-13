Salicylsyra och RNA-interferens: växtstamcellers försvarsmekanismer mot virus

Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers from the Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology has revealed that plant stem cells possess a strong defense mechanism against viruses. The researchers found that the immune response of plant stem cells is mediated by both salicylic acid and RNA interference. These findings shed light on the molecular basis of how stem cells in the shoot apical meristem are able to fend off viral infections.

Viruses pose a significant threat to plants, with potentially devastating effects on agriculture. When viruses successfully infect plants, the infection often spreads throughout the organism. However, a small group of cells known as stem cells within the shoot tip remains unaffected by the virus. These stem cells play a crucial role in generating all tissues above ground in plants, including the next plant generation.

To understand the mechanisms behind the strong antiviral defenses of these stem cells, the researchers developed a screening platform and utilized high-throughput microscopy techniques. They observed that the Turnip mosaic virus, their plant model virus of choice, was able to enter the stem cells but was quickly excluded from them. This exclusion was found to be mediated by salicylic acid and RNA interference.

It was discovered that during a virus infection, the plant activates the production of salicylic acid as an alarm signal. Salicylic acid, in turn, activates a key factor in RNA interference called RDR1. RDR1 increases the production of double-stranded RNA from viral RNA, equipping the plant with more virus-specific sequences to combat the invading virus. Interestingly, RDR1 is not produced within the stem cells themselves but in the tissue below the stem cells and in the vasculature.

While the specific timing and location of salicylic acid production during infection are not fully understood, it has been determined that both salicylic acid and RDR1 are necessary for expelling the virus from the stem cells. Additionally, the researchers found that RNA interference is crucial for defending stem cells against infection by other viruses.

The study highlights the mystery surrounding how stem cells can effectively ward off viruses while other plant tissues are susceptible to viral suppression of RNA interference. Further research will focus on understanding how viruses are prevented from entering the seeds and offspring of infected plants, which develop from the protected stem cells. Overall, these findings provide valuable insights into the antiviral defense mechanisms of plant stem cells and contribute to a robust molecular framework for future studies.

Källor:

– Marco Incarbone et al, Salicylic acid and RNA interference mediate antiviral immunity of plant stem cells, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2302069120

– Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology (GMI)