Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

ISRO-forskare som arbetar för att återuppliva Chandrayaan-3:s Lander och Rover

ByRobert Andrew

September 21, 2023
ISRO-forskare som arbetar för att återuppliva Chandrayaan-3:s Lander och Rover

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Källor:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

relaterade Post

Vetenskap

Shackleton-kraterns fantastiska skönhet och vetenskapliga potential på månen

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vetenskap

ISRO fortsätter sina försök att etablera kontakt med Chandrayaan-3:s Lander och Rover

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vetenskap

Astronaut Frank Rubio beklagar förlängd uppdragslängd

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du missade

Vetenskap

Shackleton-kraterns fantastiska skönhet och vetenskapliga potential på månen

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

ISRO fortsätter sina försök att etablera kontakt med Chandrayaan-3:s Lander och Rover

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Astronaut Frank Rubio beklagar förlängd uppdragslängd

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Forskare skapar syntetiska arter utan biokemi och observerar evolutionära principer

September 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer