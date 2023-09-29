Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Vetenskap

ALICE-experimentet mäter livslängden för hypertritoner med precision

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 29, 2023
ALICE-experimentet mäter livslängden för hypertritoner med precision

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Källor:
- Fysiska granskningsbrev: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterade Post

Vetenskap

Indien landar framgångsrikt farkost nära månens sydpol

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vetenskap

Kina lanserar Queqiao-2 för att stödja Lunar Communications

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vetenskap

En innovativ bärbar lapp för kontinuerlig glukosövervakning

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du missade

Vetenskap

Indien landar framgångsrikt farkost nära månens sydpol

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Kina lanserar Queqiao-2 för att stödja Lunar Communications

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

En innovativ bärbar lapp för kontinuerlig glukosövervakning

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

En mycket känslig och stabil flexibel elektrokemisk sensor för detektion av biomarkörer

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer