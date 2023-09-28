Stadsliv

45-fots Asteroid 2023 SE4 närmar sig jorden i snabb hastighet

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
NASA has recently announced that a massive asteroid named 2023 SE4 is hurtling towards Earth at an alarming speed. According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is currently on a trajectory towards our planet, with a velocity of 16,509 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, September 29, 2023.

This asteroid, with a size of about 45 feet (comparable to a one-floor house), belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth asteroids. The proximity of this space rock has drawn attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, it is important to note that in astronomical terms, a close approach simply means that the asteroid will pass relatively near Earth in its orbit, but not actually collide with our planet.

NASA and other space agencies around the world constantly monitor and track Near-Earth objects to study their orbits, characteristics, and potential threats. This vigilance ensures that any potential impact can be accurately predicted and assessed. In this case, NASA has determined that there is no risk of impact from asteroid 2023 SE4.

As the asteroid approaches, scientists will continue to gather data to learn more about its composition and trajectory. This information will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential implications for our planet.

