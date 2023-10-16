NASA’s Space Shuttle Discovery made its first public debut on October 16, 1983, during a rollout ceremony at its manufacturing plant in Palmdale, California. This event marked the culmination of three years of construction and positioned Discovery alongside NASA’s other two orbiters, Columbia and Challenger, as well as the test vehicle Enterprise.

Discovery, named after historical vessels of exploration like Captain James Cook’s HMS Discovery and Henry Hudson’s Discovery, went on to fly 39 missions, more than any other orbiter in NASA’s space shuttle program. It had a career spanning 26 years, during which it completed every type of mission envisioned for the space shuttle.

After its retirement in 2011, Discovery found its new home at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, where it is on display for the public to admire.

The construction of Discovery began in June 1980 and was completed in February 1983. This new orbiter featured several upgrades compared to its predecessors and was lighter due to the use of blankets instead of tiles in the thermal protection system.

A rollout ceremony was held on October 16, 1983, at Rockwell International’s Palmdale facility. The astronauts assigned to Discovery’s first mission, STS-41D, thanked the employees for their hard work in building the spacecraft.

After the ceremony, Discovery was transported from Palmdale to NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert. The orbiter was placed atop the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), a modified Boeing 747, for a ferry flight to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Once at Kennedy Space Center, Discovery underwent receiving inspections and was processed for its first flight. It was eventually mated to an External Tank and Solid Rocket Boosters before being rolled out to Launch Pad 39A.

Unfortunately, the first launch attempt on June 25, 1984, had to be aborted due to a failure of Discovery’s backup General Purpose Computer. However, the next day, after replacing the faulty unit, a second launch attempt was made. This time, the onboard computer aborted the launch just four seconds before liftoff.

Despite initial setbacks, Discovery eventually took to the skies and embarked on a legacy of exploration and discovery that cemented its place in history.

