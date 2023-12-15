Astrofotografer trotsar molnig himmel för att fånga Geminid Meteor Shower

Despite the challenge of cloudy skies, astrophotographers in New Zealand successfully captured stunning images of the Geminid meteor shower during its peak last night. The annual meteor shower, which occurs between late November and mid-December, delighted stargazers across the country as they eagerly looked up to witness the celestial spectacle.

One such astrophotographer, Brendan Larsen, shared his experience of capturing the meteors near New Plymouth. Larsen had set up his equipment around 10:30pm and patiently waited for the meteor shower. For over an hour, he searched the night sky without any luck. However, just before midnight, Larsen witnessed a mesmerizing display as several meteors streaked across the sky from the Gemini constellation.

In an interview with 1News, Larsen described the experience as “pretty cool.” He managed to capture around four meteors before the clouds obscured the show. Although his photos also featured satellites, distinguishing them from meteors proved challenging. Nevertheless, Larsen was thrilled with the results of his photography session.

Interestingly, Larsen noted that this year’s Geminid meteor shower exhibited unique characteristics compared to previous years. He described the way the materials emanated from the radiant point as resembling a portal into another dimension or the hyperdrive from Star Trek. According to Larsen, it was a surreal and extraordinary sight, setting this meteor shower apart from others he had witnessed.

Not only did Larsen capture captivating photos, but photographers from the Global Meteor Network also contributed to the collection. Their images showcased a collage of meteors streaking across the sky, further highlighting the celestial wonder of the Geminid meteor shower.

Despite the challenges posed by occasional cloud cover, astrophotographers persistently pursue opportunities to capture the grandeur of celestial events. Their dedication allows us to appreciate and marvel at the beauty and mysteries of the universe.