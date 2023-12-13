NASA’s upcoming Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission is set to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere. Scheduled for launch in early 2024, this mission will employ advanced polarimeters to study the intricate interplay between light, aerosols, clouds, and the ocean.

While it may seem inconsequential, studying aerosols, which include particles like smoke, dust, and pollutants, plays a pivotal role in deciphering the Earth’s climate. Aerosols have the ability to both absorb and scatter sunlight, influencing the amount of solar energy that reaches the planet’s surface. By comprehensively studying these factors, the PACE mission aims to unravel the impact of aerosols on air quality and climate.

In addition to analyzing aerosols, the PACE mission will also focus on examining the color of the ocean. The primary instrument for this purpose is the Ocean Color Instrument (OCI), which will measure the ocean’s color across various spectrums, from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared. Furthermore, the mission will feature two polarimeters: the Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration (SPEXone) and the Hyper Angular Research Polarimeter (HARP2). These instruments will assess the polarization of sunlight as it passes through clouds, aerosols, and the ocean, providing valuable data on aerosol and cloud science.

The integration of the OCI, SPEXone, and HARP2 will enable researchers to improve atmospheric correction and generate a wide range of data products related to aerosols and clouds. This comprehensive approach will undoubtedly pave the way for groundbreaking developments in aerosol-cloud-ocean research.

NASA’s PACE mission holds tremendous potential for enhancing our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere. By unlocking the mysteries of aerosols and their interactions with light, clouds, and the ocean, we will gain invaluable insights into climate change, air quality, and the overall health of our planet.

(Source: Adapted from National Aeronautics and Space Administration)