Nyupptäckta isiga världar skulle kunna hysa liv bortom jorden

Recent research conducted by NASA astronomers has revealed the existence of 17 potentially habitable icy planets in our galaxy. These Earth-sized planets, located in our cosmic neighborhood, bear similarities to the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn in our own solar system. Scientists believe that beneath the frozen exteriors of these worlds lie massive oceans that could potentially sustain life similar to that found in the depths of Earth’s oceans.

The researchers also speculate that these icy worlds may possess surface geysers, which could propel water into space. If these plumes exist, they offer a unique opportunity for human-made telescopes to scan for signs of extraterrestrial life. Scientists are particularly interested in studying the geyser activity and chemical compositions of two of the closest candidates, Proxima Centauri b and LHS 1140 b, as they are within a relatively short distance from Earth.

For years, scientists primarily focused their search for extraterrestrial life on rocky planets located within the habitable zone of their host stars, where liquid water could potentially exist. However, recent discoveries of extremophiles thriving in extreme conditions have expanded scientists’ understanding of potential habitats for life. These discoveries have prompted astrobiologists to explore the possibility of life on icy moons like Europa and Enceladus, which are heated by tidal forces and radiation.

To identify the 17 icy worlds, the NASA team analyzed over 5,300 confirmed exoplanets. They looked for Earth-sized planets with lower densities, indicating a higher likelihood of being composed of ice and water rather than rock. Additionally, they sought out planets with lower temperatures, suggesting a higher chance of being covered in ice. By comparing the surface characteristics of Europa and Enceladus, the researchers estimated the thickness of the icy shells covering these newfound worlds.

The findings, published in Astrophysical Letters, shed light on the potential habitability of these icy planets and raise the possibility of finding geological activity on these worlds. The next steps will involve further exploration and observation using advanced telescopes to study these icy worlds in greater detail. If successful, the discovery of signs of life beyond Earth would revolutionize our understanding of the universe and our place within it.