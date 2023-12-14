Widespread Presence of Toxic Chromium Found in Fire-Damaged Areas of Northern California

A recent study conducted by researchers at Stanford University has revealed alarming levels of toxic chromium in areas of Northern California that were severely burned by wildfires. The extreme heat generated by these wildfires has caused a transformation of the metal present in the soil into a dangerous airborne carcinogen. This poses a significant health risk to firefighters and individuals living in areas downwind of the wildfires.

Chromium is a commonly occurring metal in soil, with a benign form known as chromium 3 present in soil derived from chromium-rich rocks found across the globe. However, as forests and wildlands become more prone to wildfires due to drought and heatwaves, chromium 3 is being converted into the highly toxic hexavalent chromium, also known as chromium 6.

Chromium 6 is associated with various serious health issues, including skin and eye irritation, kidney and liver failure, and lung cancer. The study emphasizes the urgent need for further research not only on chromium but also on the impact of wildfires on other heavy metals present in the soil.

The researchers collected soil and ash samples from burn sites immediately after the wildfires were contained and revisited the sites 11 months later for additional sampling. The analysis revealed high concentrations of chromium 6 in soil particles that could become airborne, indicating its persistence even after a significant amount of time had passed.

While the study did not analyze the presence of chromium 6 in the air, the high levels found in surface soil suggest a potential threat to the safety of communities affected by wildfires. Firefighters and individuals living downwind of the fires are particularly at risk. Moreover, the presence of chromium 6 in the soil following a wildfire poses a danger to workers involved in soil rehabilitation efforts and recreational activities in the affected areas.

This research highlights the importance of addressing the growing problem of toxic chromium in fire-prone regions and calls for further investigations into its impact on public health and the environment. Measures should be taken to mitigate the risks associated with wildfires and the release of harmful substances like chromium 6.