Ny studie visar att fyrverkerier påverkar fågelvandringen negativt

A recent international study led by researchers at the University of Amsterdam has shed light on the detrimental effects of fireworks on bird populations during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The study, titled “Fireworks Disturbance Across Bird Communities” and published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, calls for the establishment of large fireworks-free zones around the world.

The study utilized data from weather radars and bird counts to analyze the immediate flight responses of birds in reaction to fireworks. The researchers found that the mass use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve impacts birds up to a distance of 10 kilometers away. The effects are most pronounced within the first five kilometers, but there are still significantly more birds flying within a 10-kilometer radius compared to normal nights.

The study revealed that larger birds, such as geese, ducks, and gulls, are particularly affected by fireworks. These birds fly at remarkable altitudes for hours after the start of the fireworks, which can lead to risks such as exposure to bad weather or accidents due to panic.

The consequences of fireworks on bird populations are especially high in the Netherlands, where 62% of all birds live within a 2.5-kilometer radius of inhabited areas. This poses challenges for birds during the cold winter months when conserving energy is crucial.

To mitigate these negative impacts, the researchers suggest implementing fireworks-free zones and decreasing the use of loud and explosive fireworks. They propose exploring alternatives such as drone shows or decorative fireworks without loud bangs to minimize disturbance to bird populations.

In addition to the impact on migratory birds, it is worth considering the overall effects of fireworks on wildlife. While the focus of this study was on bird populations, other animals, including dogs and pets, can also experience trauma and distress due to the loud noises associated with fireworks displays.

Implementing measures to reduce the negative effects of fireworks on wildlife can lead to more environmentally responsible celebrations while still maintaining the spirit of joy and festivity.