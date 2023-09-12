Kahirupan Kota

Starfield Janten Peluncuran Kaulinan Pangbadagna Bethesda sareng Langkung ti 6 Juta Pamaén

Sep 12, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda, has achieved a record-breaking launch. According to Bethesda’s announcement on Twitter, Starfield has already become “the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time,” attracting over 6 million players as of September 6.

The game was initially released in Early Access on August 31 and then globally on September 6. Despite being available as a free Game Pass title, Starfield is performing exceptionally well in both digital and physical sales charts.

On Steam’s global top sales chart, Starfield has secured the number-two position, second only to the long-running Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. With around 200,000 concurrent players, Starfield surpasses the concurrent player counts of other popular Bethesda RPGs such as Skyrim, Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

In addition to its success in the digital market, Starfield has also dominated the physical sales chart in the UK, surpassing titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game’s performance in the physical market is comparable to that of Diablo IV, which was a significant digital hit.

Starfield’s success can be attributed to the combination of its availability on Game Pass and the support of dedicated fans. Many Game Pass subscribers have opted to purchase the digital version of the game to show support for Xbox and Bethesda Studios and ensure the game receives continued support and content updates.

While official sales numbers for Starfield have not been announced by Bethesda, the game’s impressive launch and growing player base have positioned it as a major success. With its immersive space exploration gameplay, Starfield is set to captivate players for years to come.

sumber:
- KaulinanIndustry.Biz
- Kotaku

