Sony Adds Controversial Game to PlayStation Plus Catalogue

Sony has recently faced criticism for the lackluster titles added to its PlayStation Plus service over the past few months. However, the company seems to have taken a bold step by including the highly debated game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, in its catalogue for 2023.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among gamers. While some are disappointed with the addition, others find humor in the controversial choice. Released just a few months ago in May, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum failed to impress players with its unremarkable missions, uninspiring visuals, and repetitive gameplay. Unsurprisingly, it currently holds a “mostly negative” rating on Steam.

The criticism surrounding the game was so severe that even its developer, Daedalic Entertainment, felt compelled to release a statement apologizing for the shortcomings. Shortly after the game’s release, the development studio faced shutdown and decided to focus on publishing instead.

With the 2023 Game of the Year contenders heating up the gaming scene, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is unlikely to receive any accolades. Its lackluster performance and negative reception make it an unremarkable addition to the PlayStation Plus catalogue.

In related news, gamers can look forward to an upcoming adventure game called Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire. Combining elements from popular titles like Stardew Valley and the beloved Middle-earth universe, this game is expected to be released in 2024. Hopefully, it will offer a more captivating and enjoyable experience for fans of the Lord of the Rings franchise.

