Digital Bros Group, the owner of popular publisher 505 Games, known for titles like Control: Ultimate Edition and Death Stranding PC, is implementing a significant change in its strategy. The company has announced plans to lay off 30% of its global workforce and prioritize the development of sequels and new versions of established games. This decision comes in response to the evolving preferences of the video game market, which Digital Bros believes has become more selective and inclined towards familiar Intellectual Properties (IPs).

In an official press release, Digital Bros explained that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards well-established games, choosing to engage with these titles for extended periods. This shift in consumer behavior has led the company to adapt its approach to remain competitive in the industry. By focusing on sequels and existing successful IPs, Digital Bros aims to address the changing market dynamics and allocate resources towards projects with proven appeal.

While it is not uncommon for companies to prioritize sequels and remakes due to their perceived lower risk, it is surprising to see this strategy shift from the owner of 505 Games. 505 Games has been acclaimed for publishing a diverse range of games, including Ghostrunner, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Abzu, among others. These titles are known for their innovation and originality, which contrasts with the emphasis on established franchises present in the new strategy.

The decision to implement layoffs stems from an effort to align Digital Bros’ workforce with its revised focus. By streamlining operations and reducing staff, the company aims to allocate resources more efficiently and position itself for future success. However, the impact on 505 Games specifically remains unclear, as Digital Bros has not provided specific details regarding how the layoffs will impact its subsidiary.

Despite the strategic shift, Digital Bros emphasized that new projects have not been completely abandoned. The company recognizes the importance of striking a balance between sequels and new larger budget productions to maintain a diverse portfolio.

Overall, the video game industry’s landscape continues to evolve, with players demonstrating a preference for familiar franchises. Digital Bros’ decision to prioritize sequels and lay off a significant portion of its workforce reflects the company’s commitment to adapt to these changing market dynamics while striving for long-term success.

