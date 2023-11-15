Artikel Anyar Brand-Anyar Anjeun: Kaulinan Tabletop Unik pikeun Pariksa

Looking for a unique tabletop game to play with your friends? Look no further! We have compiled a list of lesser-known, but incredibly fun, tabletop games that are sure to provide hours of entertainment. From competitive card games to self-contained RPG boxes, there’s something for everyone.

Boba Master

In Boba Master, players compete to create a bubble tea drink before everyone else. But it’s not as simple as it sounds. Tools are scarce, and players can only complete actions by taking cards from other players or by luck of the draw. The game is fast-paced and full of surprises, making it a great party game for all ages.

Alien Frenzy

Alien Frenzy is a competitive card game where the last person to die wins. Players must prepare for an alien invasion by playing cards from the supply deck. Once the UFO card appears, the invasion phase begins. Players draw from the invasion deck, hoping to match alien cards with their character cards to trigger special abilities. The game ends when all character cards are eliminated. Alien Frenzy is intense and strategic, keeping players on their toes until the very end.

Kingless

If you enjoy games of strategy and influence, Kingless is the perfect choice. Players fight to gain the most influence and be crowned King of the Dwarves. Each turn, players can play Dwarf, Item, or Event cards to perform actions that help them gain influence. The game ends when a player has six or more cards in their play area or when the draw deck runs out. Kingless is a game of wit and tactics, where every decision counts.

Little Boxes

For those who love tabletop RPGs, Little Boxes offers four different self-contained RPG scenarios. Each box has its own unique story and genre, making it a great choice for both new and experienced RPG players. Whether you want to become a traveling trader, build a community, explore an abandoned space station, or live a supernatural life, Little Boxes has a scenario for you.

These tabletop games offer a fresh and exciting alternative to the usual mainstream titles. With unique mechanics, immersive themes, and replayability, these games are a must-try for any board game enthusiast.

FAQ

Q: Can I play these games with a large group?

A: Yes, most of these games can accommodate multiple players, ranging from two to ten players, depending on the game.

Q: Where can I buy these games?

A: Some of these games are available for purchase on the developers’ websites, while others may be available through Kickstarter. Check the provided links for more information.

Q: How long do these games take to play?

A: The playtime varies for each game, ranging from 15 minutes to several hours. Refer to the descriptions for estimated playtimes.

Q: Are these games suitable for children?

A: It depends on the game. Some games may have complex mechanics or themes that are more suitable for older players. Always check the age recommendations before playing with children.

