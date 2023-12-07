Stricter Regulations Imposed to Protect Natural Serenity in US National Parks

New regulations have been introduced to limit the number of planes and helicopters flying over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks in the United States. The aim is to protect the serenity and tranquility of these beloved natural areas. Noise pollution caused by air tours has long been a source of frustration for visitors, and the issue has finally reached a breaking point with the implementation of new management plans across nearly two dozen national parks and monuments.

Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park have recently announced some of the strictest regulations yet, effectively banning tour flights from getting within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April. However, this has posed challenges for tour operators like Black Hills Aerial Adventures, as alternative routes need to be found to salvage their businesses.

These regulations stem from a federal appeals court ruling three years ago, which found that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration had failed to enforce a 2000 law governing commercial air tours over parks and tribal lands. The regulations are part of a schedule for setting rules, and many are now coming into effect. However, the contentiousness of the issue has led to potential litigation from the industry group and lawsuits for environmental coalition groups.

Critics argue that the noise from helicopter blades disrupts the natural soundscape and detracts from the visitor experience. Kristen Brengel of the National Parks Conservation Association questions the fairness of the situation, as the number of visitors on the ground far exceeds those flying overhead. On the other hand, air operators highlight the unrivaled access they provide, especially for elderly and disabled individuals.

Sightseeing flights originated in the 1930s when helicopter pilots working on the Hoover Dam project began giving flyovers to their families. Over the years, regulations have been put in place to manage air tours, especially after the tragedy of a collision at the Grand Canyon in 1986. Congress passed legislation in 2000 to establish rules for other national parks, but compliance was delayed due to bureaucratic difficulties.

With a federal court order in 2020, compliance was mandated for 23 national parks, including popular sites like Glacier, Arches, and Great Smoky Mountains. Prior to the pandemic, there were 15,624 air tours reported in 2020, a decrease of about 30%. Current efforts are focused on implementing plans and agreements in the remaining parks.