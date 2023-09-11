Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

wartos

Laboratorium Fisika Biomédis Nampi Hibah pikeun Perawatan Berbasis Laser pikeun Kanker Ovarium

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Laboratorium Fisika Biomédis Nampi Hibah pikeun Perawatan Berbasis Laser pikeun Kanker Ovarium

A lab at Northeastern University has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to develop a new treatment for ovarian cancer. The treatment will use lasers to identify and target chemo-resistant cancer cells while boosting the patient’s immune system. The research project, called “Fractionated photoimmunotherapy to harness low-dose immunostimulation in ovarian cancer,” is a collaboration between Northeastern University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers among women, and is often diagnosed in late stages. Current treatment options for advanced-stage ovarian cancer involve surgery to remove tumors, followed by high-dose-intensity chemotherapy. However, these treatments often reach their limits due to drug-resistance and dose-limiting toxicity. There is a need for more effective treatment approaches that can also engage the patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

The laser-based treatment, known as photodynamic therapy or photoimmunotherapy, has already been tested in pilot clinical trials and has shown promise. By using specific antibodies that target cancer cells and carrying photoactive molecules, the treatment can activate reactive species in a localized area, causing damage to chemo-resistant cancer cells. The advantage of this treatment is that it also primes the immune system for follow-up immunotherapy, potentially sparing “good” immune cells and removing “bad” tumor cells that inhibit the immune system.

In addition to the treatment, the lab is also working on developing a miniature microscope that can be inserted into the body to assess tumors using light. The microscope will use short pulses of light transmitted through an optical fiber for imaging. Currently, such devices are large and expensive, but the lab aims to create a lightweight, portable laser device that will cost around $10,000.

The research is highly interdisciplinary, involving mathematics, physics, photophysics, quantum physics, biophysics, biochemistry, and tumor immunology. Northeastern University will conduct the experimental work for the treatment, while the Enderling lab will use mathematical oncology to project how a tumor will respond to the treatment. Computational modeling will also be used to simulate various conditions that cannot be tested experimentally.

This research shows promising potential for developing a laser-based treatment that can specifically target chemo-resistant ovarian cancer cells and stimulate the patient’s immune system to fight back. The development of a miniature microscope will also provide valuable insights into tumor cells and guide further experiments and treatments.

sumber:
– Northeastern Global News
- Amérika Kangker Society

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

wartos

Baldur's Gate 3 Ninggalkeun Aksés Awal dina Mac kalayan Rojongan Pinuh

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
wartos

Ancaman Anyar Muncul dina Liga Legenda kalayan Datangna Briar, Lapar anu Ditahan

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
wartos

Hack Berbasis WiFi Anyar Ngidinan Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Seniman Jaman Batu Digambarkeun Lagu Manusa sareng Sato Detil dina Seni Batu Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
wartos

Baldur's Gate 3 Ninggalkeun Aksés Awal dina Mac kalayan Rojongan Pinuh

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
teknologi

Masa Depan Éksplorasi Bawah Cai: Jero Anu Henteu Dipetakeun sareng Submersibles Didayakeun AI

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar