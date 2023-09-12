Kahirupan Kota

Nasa Manggih Kamungkinan Samudra Cai dina Exoplanet sareng Petunjuk pikeun Poténsi Kahirupan

Sep 12, 2023
Scientists at Nasa have made an intriguing discovery using the James Webb telescope, announcing the possibility of a rare water ocean on an exoplanet located 120 light years away in the constellation Leo. This giant exoplanet, named K2-18 b, is almost nine times the mass of Earth and is classified as a Hycean exoplanet, indicating the potential for a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface. The observations of the planet’s atmosphere suggest the existence of an ocean world, with methane and carbon dioxide present and a shortage of ammonia. Furthermore, scientists discovered a molecule known as dimethyl sulfide (DMS), which is produced by life only on Earth. However, the presence of DMS still needs to be confirmed through further investigation.

While Nasa has previously found indications of water on other exoplanets, this discovery is particularly exciting due to the possibility of an ocean world. Nevertheless, scientists caution that the presence of water does not necessarily mean the planet can support life. The exoplanet orbits a cool dwarf star named K2-18 and lies within the habitable zone, where liquid water may exist. It is hypothesized that the planet has a large mantle of high-pressure ice and a thinner hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

The discovery of K2-18 b was first made by Nasa’s K2 mission in 2015, but the advanced technology of the James Webb telescope enabled more detailed analysis and the revelation of its potential as an ocean world. Nasa celebrated the first anniversary of the telescope’s operation by releasing high-resolution images of distant worlds and star-forming regions.

This discovery emphasizes the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life beyond Earth. Scientists are excited about the opportunity to conduct atmospheric observations on larger Hycean worlds, as they offer more favorable conditions for such studies.

By Jibril Botha

