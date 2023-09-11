Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

wartos

Database Model Digital Svalbox: Muka konci Kaajaiban Géologi Svalbard

ByJibril Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Database Model Digital Svalbox: Muka konci Kaajaiban Géologi Svalbard

The Svalbard archipelago, located in the Arctic Circle, is a remote and challenging region for geoscientists to study. However, the newly introduced Svalbox Digital Model Database (DMDb) is changing the game by providing freely accessible digital outcrop models (DOMs) and geoscientific data of this geologically diverse area.

Digital outcrop models are three-dimensional representations of geologic outcrops that have revolutionized the way geoscientists work. The Svalbox DMDb integrates these models with other data, including 3D drone footage, to create a comprehensive resource for researchers, educators, and industry professionals.

What sets the Svalbox DMDb apart is its adherence to FAIR principles, making the data findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable. Each entry in the database includes both raw input and processed output data, and is assigned a DOI for traceability and citation purposes.

The database is the result of years of work and iterations by researchers such as Peter Betlem, who recognized the need for a digital infrastructure to archive the vast amount of drone data collected during field campaigns. The Svalbox DMDb not only supports research but also serves as a valuable teaching aid, allowing scientists to explore inaccessible sites and prepare for expeditions.

The database has already led to collaborations and publications, demonstrating its importance as a resource for scientific research. The Svalbox DMDb preserves the changing Arctic landscape and its geological potential, providing valuable insights for future generations.

One remarkable feature highlighted in the Geosphere paper is the Festningen profile, Svalbard’s only geotope. This profile offers a journey through 400 million years of geologic history, allowing researchers to walk back in time and study vertical stratigraphy.

Overall, the Svalbox DMDb is unlocking the geological wonders of Svalbard, enabling geoscientists to study and understand this unique region. With its expanding collection of digital outcrop models, the database is poised to continue playing a vital role in scientific research and education.

sumber:
– Geosphere article: “Digitizing the igneous intrusion at Hyperittfossen (Svalbox DOM 2020-0006)”
– Geological Society of America

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

wartos

Teleskop Angkasa James Webb Ngonfirmasi Pangukuran Hubble ngeunaan Laju Ékspansi Alam Semesta

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
wartos

Nyiapkeun pikeun Misi Artemis III: Ngajalajah Sisi Gelap Bulan

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
wartos

Baldur's Gate 3 Ninggalkeun Aksés Awal dina Mac kalayan Rojongan Pinuh

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

teknologi

Kumaha Milarian Basculin Belang Bodas sareng Basculegion dina Pokémon Scarlet sareng Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
teknologi

Sadayana Anu Anjeun Peryogikeun Ngeunaan Endog Misteri Jacq dina Pokémon Scarlet sareng Violet: Topeng Teal

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
wartos

Teleskop Angkasa James Webb Ngonfirmasi Pangukuran Hubble ngeunaan Laju Ékspansi Alam Semesta

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
teknologi

influencer Australia nyanghareupan backlash pikeun pernyataan kontroversial ngeunaan kasakit

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar