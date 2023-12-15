Blue Origin Tujuanna pikeun Ngagancangkeun Kamajuan sareng Janten Perusahaan anu Tekad

During a recent interview, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke candidly about the progress of his space company, Blue Origin. While acknowledging its current disappointing performance, Bezos emphasized the need for increased speed and urgency in order to propel Blue Origin forward. Bezos believes that the key to achieving this is for Blue Origin to become the most decisive company in the world.

“We’re going to get really good at taking appropriate technology risks, making those decisions quickly,” Bezos stated. “You know, being bold on those things. And having the right culture that supports that. You need people to be ambitious, technically ambitious.” Bezos intends for Blue Origin to study multiple approaches to a problem, but make decisions swiftly and be open to course correction if necessary.

Bezos also acknowledged the inevitable comparison between Blue Origin and SpaceX, founded by fellow billionaire Elon Musk. He highlighted the importance of decisiveness as a secret to SpaceX’s success. Musk’s ability to make decisions quickly during technical meetings has allowed SpaceX to progress rapidly, while many corporations struggle with layers of bureaucracy and slow decision-making processes.

To drive faster progress, Bezos recently replaced Blue Origin’s CEO, Bob Smith, with Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive known for his decisive leadership style. This change in leadership, coupled with Blue Origin’s imminent readiness of the New Glenn rocket, has instilled optimism in Bezos. He revealed that he expects the first launch of New Glenn to occur in 2024.

While Bezos did not directly address Musk’s comments about Blue Origin’s orbital rocket capabilities, he displayed respect for Musk’s accomplishments. “There’s no way you could have Tesla and SpaceX without being a capable leader. It’s impossible,” Bezos remarked.

In the pursuit of becoming a more decisive company, Blue Origin aims to accelerate its progress, develop cost-effective manufacturing methods, and ultimately reach orbit with its ambitious space exploration goals.