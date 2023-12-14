Netflix Ngumumkeun Peluncuran GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition pikeun Alat Mobile

Netflix has revealed that it will be bringing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition to its platform for Android and iOS devices. The bundle includes three classic titles – Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – all of which have been remastered for a better gameplay experience.

While the official release date was scheduled for December 14, 2023, some users may see a different date depending on their time zone. However, Netflix has provided links for users to check the exact release date of the GTA Trilogy as per their location.

The best part is that Netflix members can access the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition at no additional cost. Non-subscribers can sign up for a subscription and gain access to these titles instantly.

For Android users, the game is compatible with the latest devices. However, iOS users need to make sure their devices are compatible with the game. Netflix has provided a list of iOS devices that are compatible with the GTA Trilogy.

With the addition of the GTA Trilogy to its platform, Netflix is taking a big step towards the future of gaming. Fans of the franchise can now enjoy these classic titles on their mobile devices, further expanding Netflix’s gaming offerings.

As the rumors of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro continue to circulate and with the recent release of the Chop Shop DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s an exciting time for fans of the GTA series. The launch of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix only adds to the anticipation for the next installment in the franchise.