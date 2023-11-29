Google Drive Ngenalkeun Fitur Nyeken Cross-platform pikeun Pamaké ios sareng Android

Google Drive has announced a new scanning feature that enables iOS users to quickly scan and import documents into their libraries. While the feature has been available on Android for over a decade, iPhone and iPad users were previously unable to utilize this option. Simultaneously, Google has also upgraded the scanner in Drive’s Android app.

One of the notable additions for iOS users in the United States is the title suggestion feature. This feature employs text recognition technology to automatically generate document titles based on the content it detects in the scan. Google had previously introduced this feature to the Android version of Drive earlier this year.

In parallel, Google has enhanced document scanning on Android devices by introducing similar functionalities. Users can now opt to automatically capture documents when they are in frame. This notable improvement was recently spotted by 9to5Google during the rollout of the new Android interface.

It’s worth noting that most major cloud storage providers now offer native scanning features, allowing users to quickly capture documents using their phone’s camera. Microsoft Lens, originally launched as Office Lens in 2015, and Apple’s built-in scanner in the Notes app since 2017 are prominent examples of such solutions.

The new scanning features for iOS devices are currently being rolled out, and they are already available on Android. Users can access Google’s scanner in the Drive app on iOS and Android by locating the camera icon on the bottom right or by tapping the “+” icon and selecting “Scan.”

Patarosan remen tanya

1. Can I scan documents with Google Drive on iOS?

Yes, Google Drive now offers a scanning feature for iOS users that enables them to quickly scan and import documents into their libraries.

2. What is the title suggestion feature in Google Drive?

The title suggestion feature in Google Drive uses text recognition technology to auto-generate document titles based on the content it recognizes in the scan.

3. Are there similar features available for Android users?

Yes, alongside the introduction of scanning features for iOS, Google has enhanced document scanning on Android. Users now have the option to automatically capture documents when they are in frame.

4. What are some other cloud storage providers offering scanning features?

Microsoft Lens (formerly known as Office Lens) and the built-in scanner in Apple’s Notes app are two examples of scanning features provided by major cloud storage providers.